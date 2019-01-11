The olive branch has been extended by Gov. Tony Evers to create an atmosphere of problem solving involving ALL of our state representatives. The GOP of Wisconsin started out by doing unethical and underhanded last-minute legislative changes, throwing a proverbially grenade at the Democrats before they even were in office.

Meantime, Rep. Bryan Steil is extolling the benefits of President Trump's wall, ignoring most of Wisconsin residents' belief that a wall is not needed.

Trump walks out of any negotiation like a child who demands a cookie but is denied the cookie so he stomps off in a tantrum.

None of the border states have sided with Trump and his demand of a wall, and they're the ones who live on the border, stating they have not had that great a problem.

Where is the problems solving, the give and take, the collection of facts, the analysis of what actions will work or not work? We don't even know the goal Trump is trying to achieve here! Is it to prove he can do anything or serve our nation's best interests.

One thing is for sure: The GOP for the most part seems intent on widening the divide in America, not healing it.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville

