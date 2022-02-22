Regardless of your political preference, the nationwide attack on voting rights by Republicans is something that should be looked upon with outrage and deemed reprehensible by everyone.
Across our country, Republican lawmakers are doing everything they can to make voting more confusing and more difficult, and make no mistake: It has nothing to do with widespread voter fraud. Trump's own Attorney General William Barr admitted there was none found anywhere. This is about suppressing voter turnout through fear, intimidation and threats of violence, so their guy can eke out a victory by the narrowest of margins.
Republicans are making every attempt to control positions so they can have complete control of the voting process to decide which votes get counted and, if the results don't go their way, to throw them out and submit their own. Even more disturbing is all the lifelong poll workers resigning over threats and fear for their own lives.
From the day President Joe Biden took office, the right has come completely unhinged. They can't stand the fact that voters stripped away their power and control. Our nation's democracy is at stake, and if you care, get every family member, relative and friend to vote these power mongers out of office up and down the ballot.
Wake up, people. This is happening before your eyes in real time. Do you really want to live in a country run by an autocrat and his political hacks and cronies?