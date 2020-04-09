The Republicans in the Legislature have shown how low they are willing to go to win an election. They took the totally irresponsible position that the primary election must be held on April 7 regardless of the fact that we are in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic. They are willing to risk the health and lives of the very citizens they are representing, while knowing that the vote will be suppressed due to the risk of infection. Reduced number of voters normally favors the Republican candidates.
So many people are not taking the outbreak seriously. They are not using the recommended precautions. There is no good reason to not have suspended the election until the epidemic is under control. I hope they will face real consequences for their irresponsible action or lack thereof.
STEVEN CLARDY
Delavan