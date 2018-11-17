Since the recent election of Democrat Tony Evers for governor of Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have spoken publicly about their intention to limit the powers of the position of governor before Tony Evers is inaugurated.

Democratic and fair elections are the foundation of a healthy democracy. The people of Wisconsin have spoken with their votes. They and their votes should be fully respected! Throughout Wisconsin's history, it was given that election results would be fully accepted by both major parties in the spirit of cooperation and for the good of the state. The governor-elect has reached out to state legislators with a heartfelt gesture of bipartisanship. The good people of Wisconsin now urge GOP legislators to return the favor and do the same.

SUSAN JOHNSON

Janesville

