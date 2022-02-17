The state Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules recently blocked rules put forth by the Natural Resources Board to limit the spread of PFAS, substances known as cancer-causing “forever chemicals.”
The rules required companies manufacturing firefighting foam to remove the PFAS. The JCRAR quickly struck out the term "foam-contaminated materials,” leaving the rules toothless. Six legislators should not have the power to diminish or dismiss agency rules and allow companies to endanger the health of Wisconsin residents.
The six Republicans in the majority on the JCRAR did the same with protective efforts to keep Wisconsinites safe at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of the pandemic continuing unabated, the JCRAR ruled that the emergency protective measures could only be in effect for a limited period and could not be reinstated, leaving Wisconsin without any governmental response to the COVID-19 crisis.
This committee now has the Wisconsin Elections Commission in its sights. It is seeking to end ballot drop boxes and election clerk corrections of omissions on absentee ballot envelopes, which would make it more difficult in Wisconsin to have your vote count.
Wisconsin, since its inception, has never condoned a government in which a handful of partisan legislators can deny the will of the many. Legislative committees should have as their mission serving the well-being of those who placed them in their positions of power. The JCRAR’s partisan political power must not be allowed to replace our government “of, by and for the people.”