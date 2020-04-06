We still have a few states that have not put in place emergency orders to stay at home or shelter in place. All of them have Republican governors.
On Sunday, I saw the headline in The Gazette stating, “State GOP vows Supreme Court appeal on voting.” I understand the need for our democracy to keep working during this pandemic, and voting is an important component to a democracy. But voting does not need to be in person. In fact, in this digital age, it would probably be beneficial to our democracy if voting online became an option, so people could vote at home at their convenience. But we are not at that stage yet.
Again, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are making a political power play, this time with voting. Their message is clear, staying in power and opposing the governor is more important than the health, safety and interests of the citizens of Wisconsin. All public servants should remember they are paid to serve the people, and they are not paid to be slaves to power or ideology.
RAHAN GEARHART
Orfordville