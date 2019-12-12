Why are the Republicans so resistant to protecting the rights of all citizens to vote in an election? The U.S. House passed a new voting rights bill, and all but one Republican voted against. Our country is supposed to be a democracy, but the Republicans seem to have a goal to disenfranchise some groups from voting. This includes dropping names off the voter rolls. So, a citizen of this country only votes occasionally. Why do some politicians think it has the right to deny this person the right to vote when he or she does come to the polls?

Voter ID is another tool to stop people from voting. Not everyone who is eligible to vote has a proper state ID. This requirement prevents some of the poorest citizens in our country from voting. Republicans claim this requirement is needed to prevent illegal aliens from voting. I have yet to hear any Republican providing any numbers on this. If any illegal aliens are voting, the problem is so small that it has no statistical effect on our elections. Their argument is using emotion over fact to erode our democracy.

When any citizen is denied the right to vote, our democracy is damaged. And when even a single voter is disenfranchised, then any group of citizens can be disenfranchised. We want to think of our country as the model for democracy. But if our politicians continue to disenfranchise citizens of our country, our country will no longer be that model.

RAHN GEARHART

Orfordville