In order to appease pro-life groups, Republicans in the Legislature are wasting time on an unnecessarily redundant “born-alive” bill. “Pro-life” would be better measured by extending health-care coverage to tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens, allowing medical marijuana for people suffering from various ailments and providing additional funding for the education of the students of the state.
Needless to say, Republicans are rejecting each of these proactive proposals.
WILLIAM HARTJE
Evansville