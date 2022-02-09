The Republican Party has become unrecognizable. The Republican Party of today is no longer the Republican Party we grew up to know and recognize.
With the censure of two of their own, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, on Friday, it has become a party rooted deep in authoritarianism and a crazed cult that believes we need to put cameras in the classrooms so parents can watch what teachers are teaching their children.
It has become a deluded organization that believes the deadly riot that took place Jan. 6, 2021, was actually “legitimate political discourse.”
It has rallied around a serial liar and madman, that being, of course, Donald Trump. Everything the party does is to speak to him and stroke his sensitive ego. Everything the party does is to make him happy and make him feel like he’s doing the right things.
Trump, and everything that he and the Republican Party stand for now, is the antithesis of the American experiment. I beg everyone who believes what the Republican Party does: Abandon the party's stances now if you really care about this country and what it is supposed to stand for. I beg of you, do the right thing if this country still holds a place in your heart.
This country will crawl down the hole known as authoritarianism that has a strong grip on places like Russia with Vladimir Putin. You don't want that, do you?