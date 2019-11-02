A collaborator cooperates willingly with an enemy of his country. We know the current U.S. president seeks friendship and collusion with dictators and despots such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, while avoiding fellow leaders of democracies.

Never has this president given a speech in support of human rights, equality, freedom or even democracy--all fundamental U.S.A. bulwarks. Instead, he holds campaign rallies where ridicules and denigrates his fellow Americans. The hatred, animosity and calumny he promotes make great entertainment for his enthralled audiences and slowly and surely undermine decency and the American way of life. This treacherous practice can only tear us apart, which is the goal. The presidency is not a game show, though it’s starting to seem like "The Moscovian Candidate."

Similarly, his foreign policy consists of bullying, coercion, chaos and disrespect for sovereign rights of nations. Above it all are the lies and deceit that accompany his every public discourse. Who can trust us? Though they saw fit to impeach a previous president for one entrapped lie, the GOP does nothing but defend the thousands of lies from this one.

And the senile acquiescent Senate sits in silence at the diminution of our democratic republic.

JEANNE HUEBNER

Delavan