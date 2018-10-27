There is good news for those residing in the 31st Assembly District.

Brittany Keyes, when elected, will end the practice of putting party and politics before people. It was not uncommon for state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck to vote for legislation that constituents within her district had asked her to oppose. More often than not, when I asked Rep. Loudenbeck for the count her office had received both for and against a piece of legislation, her vote did not match the wishes of the people she was elected to represent. Loudenbeck nearly always voted as directed by the leadership in the Assembly.

It is especially troubling that she did not oppose Gov. Scott Walker’s and Attorney General Brad Schimel’s lawsuit to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. This could block all of the ACA, including the subsidized insurance marketplace that provides coverage for more than 200,000 Wisconsinites, and risk coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. This would mean insurance companies could deny coverage for conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and cancer.

Candidate Keyes will put people first. She will focus on funding K-12 schools and restoring local control to county and municipal governments.

She believes in maintaining our roads and infrastructure. Brittany Keyes wants to see workers earning a living wage and make affordable health care accessible to everyone.

If you want your elected official to put your needs before politics, then Brittany Keyes is your choice in the 31st Assembly District.

JERRY HANSON

Elkhorn

