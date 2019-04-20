“God is great, God is good…” is part of a common table grace. Regarding God’s greatness, the recent phenomenal discovery and awesome pictures of the black hole some 155 million light years from earth illustrates this! Also baffling is the ability of scientists to have developed a network of global telescopes enabling them to capture such breathtaking images. Indeed, God’s power and wisdom are on open display in the starry heavens and also in the amazing ingenuity of mankind. If we were not so proud and stubborn, we would all agree with the scripture in Romans 1:20: “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities, his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made so that people are without excuse."

But God is not only great, he is good. This is also seen in the natural world. Just consider the wonders of spring--such as in flowers and birds. But his goodness is best seen in Jesus Christ. His life, death, resurrection and ascension give us a clear picture of God’s love.

Having seen beautiful pictures of the “unexplainable” black hole, “Why should any of (us) consider it incredible that God raises the dead?” (Acts 26:8). As the second person of the eternal trinity, Jesus was sent into this world to provide forgiveness for all believers in him. This Easter, let’s open our eyes to God’s greatness and his goodness--found in creation and in the Bible, which he authorized.

ROY C. ANDERSON 

Janesville

