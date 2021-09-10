God (Allah, etc.) has given intelligent living, carbon-based creatures free will. It remains to be seen if computerized robots will evolve this capacity be caring and community minded or not. It is a good thing to have the choice of what to swallow and under what circumstances objects are required to penetrate our bodies. Individual choices and rights are a centerpiece of modern culture, along with divorce, birth control, choice of news and hobbies.
God has also given us a beautiful wet planet in the Goldilocks zone of our solar system with a thin, breathable atmosphere, minimal radiation and enough gravity to hold everything together ... that is until now when human beings have upset the ecological apple cart. Gone are the good old days of virgin forests, bountiful fishing, endless biodiversity and frontiers of natural resources ready for corporate exploitation.
Indigenous people and former slaves have become articulate advocates for social justice. they exercise free will to equalize the economic playing field for the less powerful. In most cases they communicate with English, cardboard signs, marching around and trying to vote.
God loves all intelligent creatures and gives us the chance to enjoy and protect our planet. We are not doomed. Humans learn the hard way by pain and death. Climate change is God's way of communicating with Democrats, Republicans, the Taliban (substitute your enemy of choice) that it is time to knock off our petty tribalism and caretaker our planet and each other.
If you don't brush your teeth, they go away. If we don't fix global warming, stupid and selfish humans go away. Fast mutating insects will take over. God's plan rewards loving one another and Earth.