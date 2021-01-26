Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, and chocolates and flowers are wonderful, but I can think of no other way that a person who uses tobacco to show their love this Valentine’s Day is to quit their tobacco use.
Plus, quitting tobacco products will make the flowers smell sweeter and the chocolates taste much sweeter.
Within a couple of hours when quitting smoking, your body begins to become healthier. And when someone quit smoking, they smell better, have more energy and the dangers of second-hand smoke to people you love is gone.
I know quitting tobacco products isn’t easy, but it’s worth it. And you don’t have to do it alone, there is help available. There is help at the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit-Line at 800-QUIT NOW. The quit line will give you free support and medications. As well, Medicaid recipients who use tobacco products can talk to their physician about free support provided through the Medicaid cessation benefit.
Think about giving the gift of life this Valentine's Day. Do it for your loved ones and for you.
If you would like more information about a local alliance that works on tobacco prevention, contact the Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention or Youth2Youth4Change at 608-530-7152. Or go to y2y4c.com. Or like us on Facebook.
ANITA MARITA
Clinton