President Trump presented Rush Limbaugh with a much-deserved Medal of Freedom award during his State of the Union address.
While growing up in the 1950s without television, neighborhood games were very popular. You won some and lost some. It taught me how to lose graciously.
I think it would be appropriate for President Trump to call Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff to the Oval Office along with the media and present them with a participation award as seems to be what we have been teaching our children in the last 20-plus years.
DENNIS ATKINSON
Albany