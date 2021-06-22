States must redraw legislative and congressional districts every 10 years to reflect the results of the U.S. Census.
In 2011, Republicans controlled the state government and drew maps that benefited them. Using computer modeling and sophisticated data algorithms, they strategically “pack"or "crack” members of the opposing party.
Packing puts as many of the opposition's supporters into as few districts as possible, meaning that party wins big in those districts but doesn’t win many districts overall. Cracking scatters the opposition party’s supporters into multiple districts where they have no chance of winning.
This means districts get drawn in ways that make nearly all of them safe for one of the major political parties. Additionally, low-turnout primaries diminish the influence of moderates and amplify more radical candidates on both sides of the political spectrum. It creates an environment where elected officials aren’t accountable to their constituents.
When more than 80% of state residents support medical marijuana, 80% support universal background checks for gun purchases and 70% support expanding Medicaid and elected officials ignore those numbers without consequence, something is wrong. Legislators who work in Madison and make the policies that drive our state should not be able to ignore the people who sent them there.
STEVE TESMER
Fort Atkinson