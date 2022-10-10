I have lived in Walworth County since I was 10 and know it’s a safe place to live, work, vacation or just pass through. One reason is the high quality of police services, particularly the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 8, voters of Walworth County will elect the next sheriff. I know Dave Gerber, current undersheriff, and know he is the right candidate for sheriff.

