As Janesville developed in the 20th Century, George Parker was an influential leader. Parker was born in 1863 on a farm near Shullsburg. The Parker family moved to Fayette, Iowa, where Parker attended Upper Iowa University and later Parker attended Valparaiso University in Indiana.

George Parker wanted to see the world and thought he could accomplish this by being a telegraph operator. At 19, Parker enrolled in the Valentine School of Telegraphy in Janesville. Arriving in Janesville, he had $55 for tuition. After graduation, Parker worked briefly as a telegraph operator. The owners of the telegraph school convinced Parker to be an instructor in their school.

Mr. Parker helped repair his students' pens and decided he wanted “to build a better pen.” He was also a salesman for the Holland Pen Company. Parker met William Palmer, an insurance executive who wanted to insure Parker and his business. Our Palmer Park is named after Mr. Palmer. Parker and Palmer were both involved when Parker Pen was incorporated in 1892. Parker developed the Lucky Curve pen, which became a best seller.

Janesville-made Parker Pens became world famous. General Dwight Eisenhower used Parker Pens to sign treaties ending World War II. Parker built a housing development called Parkwood (Columbus Circle) for his executives. Parker supported local charities and sponsored a company picnic.

Parker and his wife had two sons—Kenneth and Russell—and a daughter, Virginia. Parker died in 1937 and his friend Frank Lloyd Wright attended his funeral. Perhaps reflecting on past leaders such as Parker will help Janesville develop a new identity.

LEON K. FREEBURG

Janesville