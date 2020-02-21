Your Feb. 18 editorial, “Candidates, is your past a problem?”, was most fitting and appropriate for Janesville citizens. Revealing the past record of William Beil, which is available on the Wisconsin Court System CCAP but not sought out by the average voter, resulted in Beil dropping out of the Janesville City Council race.
Beil’s comments in the Feb. 15 Gazette, insinuating the story on his past was to sell newspapers, indicates he hasn’t taken responsibility for his caveman behavior of dragging a lady down the hall by her hair.
Because this behavior didn’t result in serious consequences while city administrator of Abbotsford does not mean this behavior is acceptable by Janesville standards.
The press is the watchdog of society. No one does it better than The Gazette! Thanks to The Gazette for informing the public and protecting the integrity of our city council.