I was very disturbed after reading the Sunday Gazette’s “Our Views” editorial accusing people on the south side of having a "not in my back yard" attitude toward helping the homeless.

I feel The Gazette unfairly maligned people whose only objection is about losing a large part of a much-loved historic neighborhood park. The Gazette doesn’t seem to understand that this park has been there and used regularly by neighborhood children, myself included, for over 40+ years.

When residents who love Palmer Park objected to the homeless simply using a part of the park to have a place to sleep in their cars at night, the city listened and took heed. But when River Valley Park neighbors objected to completely losing a significant part of their small neighborhood park, The Gazette scolded the petition signers, saying they expressed “favoring the concept but just don’t want it near them.” This is blatantly untrue. After all, there are two houses right across the street from the park that were built on non-park land by Habitat for Humanity without any neighborhood objections.

I strongly believe there are other potential building sites in our city that would not involve the loss of our beloved parkland. Furthermore, as a resident of Janesville's south side, I resent the negative bias The Gazette showed us in its editorial.

CASSANDRA STEGER

Janesville