Come on, Gazette editorial writer. I expect better than the Friday editorial, "Playing GOP Survivor." Offer a better rationale if there is one. Use a real-life example. Why drag President Obama into an imaginary scenario about breaking the law with Democrats coming to his defense? If you are so sure this is how all political parties operate, then first give us a real example.

Second, is this the best case you can make for Rep. Bryan Steil's weak response to President Trump's shocking deal-making telephone conversation with Ukraine's president? Everybody does it, so let's not be too hard on Rep. Steil because he's only "trying to survive, just like the rest of the GOP caucus." Let's cut him some slack because Trump is "sloppy and reckless."

Maybe our representative's first responsibility isn't to his political party or to keeping his job (as understandable as that may be) but rather to remembering his oath of office: "I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same."

Trump was using the power of his office and our tax dollars as leverage in requesting favors for his re-election. Our representative could at least recognize the gravity of the situation and speak to ensuring a fair and thorough inquiry process. You could at least not make excuses.

CORAL SWANSON

Janesville