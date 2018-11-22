We have a serious challenge to democracy in Wisconsin, and The Gazette needs to be leading the fight against it. The problem is the gerrymandering of the voting districts by whichever political party is in control when the census is taken.
In your Nov. 8 editorial, you state, “While Democrats outperformed in the statewide races, ... their hopes of gaining control of the state Senate fizzled.” The GOP has a (19-14) advantage in the state Senate and a huge majority in the Assembly (63-35). When 2.7 million votes were cast statewide, and the Democrats won approximately 52 percent of the votes, the above GOP advantages in the Legislature can only be attributed to acute gerrymandering. This GOP majority wants to now limit the power of the new governor.
It is incumbent upon The Gazette to promote and defend the establishment of an independent state commission to fairly administer redistricting. It is outrageous that our state redistricting is so compromised. Wisconsin is currently appealing a case to the Supreme Court regarding redistricting excesses. This case only involves four districts when there are 98 districts in the state.
The Gazette should use its power of ink/paper to champion this independent redistricting commission issue and make certain elected officials of both parties feel the heat of The Gazette’s editorial commitment concerning this logical and necessary change. The Gazette needs to speak out openly and often about this issue, so that it will be on the ballot for the 2020 election.
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth
