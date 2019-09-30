I agree totally with Coral Swanson’s letter Saturday about your editorial Friday regarding Congressman Bryan Steil, “Playing GOP Survivor.” Steil and the others in office took an oath to support and defend our Constitution. Too many legislators—and this president—seem to be ignoring what they vowed to do in favor of surviving the pressures of Washington, D.C. And you seem to be giving them a free pass in ignoring their oath.

What, I wonder, would you write about a schoolboy or schoolgirl who succumbs to peer pressure and breaks the law? Those kids might see following the crowd as a matter of personal survival, a much more important idea, I think, than mere political survival. But my guess is that you’d come down harder on the kids than you did on Steil and the whole idea of “getting along” in D.C.

If blindly following party leaders has become the new norm—in either or both parties—there seems to be no reason for us to vet candidates for office since we can expect they’ll merely follow the party line. What happened to independent thought and fortitude? What happened to statesmanship? Not questioning party leadership does not fit those definitions.

You do us and our country no favors in your refusal to hold our government officials to their oaths of office and to show independent statesmanship.

DEN ADLER

Janesville