On Monday's Opinion Page, The Gazette gave a "thumbs down to a lack of Janesville candidates” running for school board and city council. Correct me if I am wrong, but as I recall The Gazette attacked two candidates running for city council in the last election before your editorial board even sat down to meet with the candidates, dismissing them as “single-issue” candidates in an editorial before you gave them a chance to air their ideas to you. And since you are the main source of local news, that one editorial probably shot down any chance they had for airing their views in a fair forum before Janesville’s citizens.

I am amazed that even one brave soul is standing up to offer us any sort of choice over the status quo on the council. After all, it takes a huge effort for someone to commit to running for local government and serving if elected, especially when they can easily be swept aside by one cowardly editorial in your paper.

Gentlemen, it is The Gazette that owns that "thumbs down," not the citizens of Janesville.

DAVID BRUMMOND

Janesville

