I cannot understand why a newspaper, The Gazette, would publish an editorial, Jim Crow 2, (Page 5A, April 2) criticizing Georgia's updated voting requirements.
The new voting requirements are not new. The only real change is reducing the number of ballot "drop" boxes. The elimination of giving out water, etc. has always been against the law that there can be no political persuasion at voting polls in Georgia.
Seems like everyone regardless of race or color think that everyone south of the Mason Dixon line is a racist.
JERRY WILLIAMS
Macon, Georgia