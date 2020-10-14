The Gazette’s view on Oct. 9 said they will not endorse Trump or Biden because there is “nothing new we could say about Donald Trump or Joe Biden” and that “these two candidates are worse than a disappointment ... an embarrassment to this nation.”
In just the last two weeks, we have learned of Trump's tax evasion, his personal business dealings while in office, campaign finance scams and his unwillingness to be transparent about his own COVID-19 tests and medical issues.
He has been reckless in his actions in protecting Americans from the coronavirus, his disregard for human life including his own White House staff, holding super spreading events at the White House and belittling COVID-19 effects while continuing to spread disinformation about COVID-19 on the news and at his super spreading rallies despite the fact that over 215,000 Americans have died.
The nation is seeing over 50,000 new cases daily, and Wisconsin saw 2,319 new cases as of Oct. 8. Worst yet, we have a president that refused to condemn white supremacist groups during the presidential debate, fanning the flames of hatred in this country by his tweets to “liberate Michigan” and thus giving the green light for white supremacist and domestic terrorists to organize a plot to kidnap and murder the Michigan governor.
Shame on you and your paper if you cannot see the difference between these two presidential candidates. What do we want for America? This is what everyone needs to consider when they vote.
JO ANN KOLTYK
Janesville