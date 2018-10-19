Your Thursday endorsement of Amy Loudenbeck for Assembly District 31 is perplexing.

Loudenbeck may “see beyond party labels,” but she doesn’t vote that way! Check out any voting record tallied by a number of organizations since 2014. For example, she has supported the agenda of Scott Walker more than 90 percent of the time. According to VoteSmart.org, since her election to the Assembly, Loudenbeck has consistently failed the “political courage test.” Her scores from the Sierra Club and the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters give her 0 percent. Zero!

Meanwhile, she gets high marks from organizations such as the American Conservative Union, which along with the Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker have broken down the labor unions of this state. So now District 31’s children, seniors, ever-increasing poor and disabled, schools, businessmen and women and their employees have all been affected by Republicans who have been following “party labels.” We need a change!

A knowledgeable, enthusiastically earnest candidate who will work to help “all” citizens this state: Brittany Keyes is that candidate. Incidentally, Keyes’ idea to inflation-index the gas tax might have less effect on “heavy” truckers who also need to work more jobs for a living wage under the brunt of Joint Finance Committee’ decisions and the resulting budgets we live under.

You said Dr. Keyes “seemed” less informed and “seemed” earnest. You didn’t spend enough time really listening—or the transportation issue was all important to you. You greatly underestimated her.

PHILIP J. LAMONT

Beloit

