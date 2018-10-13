You talk about propaganda! Your Oct. 7 editorial was propaganda on steroids for the re-election of Gov. Scott Walker. His bold move to demonize unions and glorify right-to-work laws was to set lower wages that would be needed because of the Great Recession. Walker inherited a budget deficit caused by Bush tax cuts for the wealthy and the lack of regulations for banks, plus one extra war!
Act 10 was a convenient avenue to get local districts to fight and argue among themselves and put the blame for the recession on unions. Walker’s motto is, “Divide and conquer!”
I taught in five different school districts from the 1960s to the 1990s, and never once did the union dictate pay. We were told time after time, pay would be limited because of the local economy, but benefits in health and pensions could be added to keep up with growing costs. Your usage of words and phrases greatly exaggerate union control. There were no great barriers as you suggest. Did the union stand up for teachers? Yes! Did they promote bad performance? No!
Your statement, “Taxpayers aren’t vessels to be drained for union purposes,” is another slick way to create an aura of resentment and division.
In the private sector, it’s OK to drain $3 billion in taxpayer money, but teachers are greedy! If brainwashing is for dictators, then you’ve just tried to re-elect one.
Teachers aren’t angry—they’re aware of “divide and conquer” and are tired of the sham that is Act 10!
CHARLES W. SCHULTE
Edgerton
