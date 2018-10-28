I read with total disappointment the Oct. 22 "Our Views," the "thumbs down" to "rejecting developer’s plan.” There might be need for additional multi-family housing, but, more accurately, the plan commission denied rezoning that would allow Dan Weitzel of DK Partnership to offer an area currently zoned residential for regional commercial development. City planning should be complimented for the time and effort expended to assure the comprehensive plan be followed, both to housing and commercial development. Please reference the map in the City of Janesville Comprehensive Plan (volume 2, chapter 2, page 29). The subject property is currently zoned “planned neighborhood” to include single, two and mixed residential. Certainly whoever pens the “Our Views” is entitled to their opinion, but to drive a wedge between the city and its residents is destructive at best.
PATRICIA "TRISCH" BASS
Janesville
