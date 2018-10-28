I read with total disappointment the Oct. 22 "Our Views," the "thumbs down" to "rejecting developer’s plan.” There might be need for additional multi-family housing, but, more accurately, the plan commission denied rezoning that would allow Dan Weitzel of DK Partnership to offer an area currently zoned residential for regional commercial development. City planning should be complimented for the time and effort expended to assure the comprehensive plan be followed, both to housing and commercial development. Please reference the map in the City of Janesville Comprehensive Plan (volume 2, chapter 2, page 29). The subject property is currently zoned “planned neighborhood” to include single, two and mixed residential. Certainly whoever pens the “Our Views” is entitled to their opinion, but to drive a wedge between the city and its residents is destructive at best.

PATRICIA "TRISCH" BASS

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse