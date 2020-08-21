Wow, talk about no sense of history, I opened my paper this morning to the headline "Pence Makes Campaign Stop in Darien"! Apparently, a mere (appoximately) 250 people gathered to see Trump's cheerleader, and The Gazette thought that was more important than "Harris Breaks Historic Boundary"
Sen. Kamala Harris was just nominated by the Democratic Party for Vice President of the United States of America, the first woman of color to do so, and she gets a picture one quarter the size and a below the fold story. In going online to write this, I don't see anything about it. Talk about a slap in the face to all women reading your paper. I don't know who makes these editorial decisions, but they really blew it this time.
I'm one of those "old school" types that loves to save historic newspapers. This is one I will NOT be saving.
ANGELA CARDINAL
Janesville