Life with a disability can mean isolation from the community without the proper resources. I, like many Walworth County residents with disabilities, rely on a long-term care program run by Medicaid to live on my own. This is why I’m voting for Katherine Gaulke.
IRIS is one such program. IRIS allows participants to select their own care services, ensuring they can lead independent lives in their own homes and communities instead of being forced into nursing homes. In 2015, IRIS was threatened by state-directed budget cuts. The Legislature sought to place the program under the oversight of private insurance companies, putting profit before people.
I traveled to the Capitol with disability-rights activists to discuss the changes with state representatives, including Rep. Tyler August, directly. He was unavailable so I spoke with his staff instead. They were rude and dismissive, blaming the cuts on the Affordable Care Act. In reality, Gov. Scott Walker’s administration refused funding designated for programs like IRIS.
We all rely on the Legislature to draft and enact bills that will support our endeavors to create better lives. Katherine Gaulke believes in making affordable health care available to Wisconsinites. She has worked with legislators to pursue concrete measures to improve health-care administration. She understands that programs like IRIS not only promote quality of life but keep overall health-care costs down. I can think of no better person to work for the people of 32nd Assembly District than her.
AMANDA HINTZ
East Troy
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse