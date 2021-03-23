It has been my honor to serve as your town of Delavan supervisor the last two years.
I've been advocating for you. My priority is to be the resident voice on the town board. It is important to have a leader that will stand up for you and ask questions on your behalf.
I've been working to save property taxpayers’ money. I feel it is important to develop alternate streams of income for the town to ease the burden on the taxpayers and avoid unnecessary debt. I have secured numerous grants and donations to fund town projects and developed a revenue generating plan for the remodeled Community Park building.
I promote responsible and accountable local government. Government should not operate behind closed doors. It should be open, honest, transparent and engage with the residents that it serves. The “room where it happens” should have open doors and a dial-in option.
We must protect Delavan Lake. The lake is one of our town’s greatest assets. It provides recreation and beauty for our residents and fuels our tourism industry. I secured funding for dredging and proposed a collaborative partnership with Delavan Lake Sanitary District that will save the taxpayers money in the long run and improve the health of Delavan Lake.
Key focus areas for the next two years: balanced budget that doesn't raise taxes or take out more debt, improve lake health, create Community Park bike/walking path and foster non-tax revenue generating sources.
Vote Gaulke on April 6.
KATHERINE GAULKE
Elkhorn