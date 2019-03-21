I love our town. I am running for town of Delavan supervisor because I believe the town board needs supervisors with skills in construction management, fundraising, grant writing and human resources.

In addition to my education, raising a family, teaching college and founding a nonprofit, I’ve secured close to $1 million for organizations via grants and fundraisers. We need town supervisors reviewing and giving input on grant applications that understand the grant application process, so that our tax dollars will go further.

As a volunteer for Open Arms Free Clinic, New Beginnings APFV domestic violence shelter, Rotary Club and Meals on Wheels, I’ll bring that same servant’s heart and attitude to the town board.

I have served on the Delavan Town Public Works Committee for almost four years (and have a 100 percent attendance record in the past 12 months), have spoken to thousands of residents, and I regularly attend town meetings. I understand the needs of our great town and am committed to being your voice on the Delavan Town Board.

My plan as your town supervisor is to ensure fiscal responsibility, public safety and transparent government.

I will be a watchdog for taxpayer dollars. I will protect our lake and keep it healthy, work to fix our roads, ensure our police, fire and rescue have the resources needed to keep us safe and maintain a fiscally responsible budget.

I humbly request that you vote Gaulke on April 2.

KATHERINE GAULKE

Town of Delavan

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse