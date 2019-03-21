I love our town. I am running for town of Delavan supervisor because I believe the town board needs supervisors with skills in construction management, fundraising, grant writing and human resources.

In addition to my education, raising a family, teaching college and founding a nonprofit, I’ve secured close to $1 million for organizations via grants and fundraisers. We need town supervisors reviewing and giving input on grant applications that understand the grant application process, so that our tax dollars will go further.

As a volunteer for Open Arms Free Clinic, New Beginnings APFV domestic violence shelter, Rotary Club and Meals on Wheels, I’ll bring that same servant’s heart and attitude to the town board.

I have served on the Delavan Town Public Works Committee for almost four years (and have a 100 percent attendance record in the past 12 months), have spoken to thousands of residents, and I regularly attend town meetings. I understand the needs of our great town and am committed to being your voice on the Delavan Town Board.

My plan as your town supervisor is to ensure fiscal responsibility, public safety and transparent government.

I will be a watchdog for taxpayer dollars. I will protect our lake and keep it healthy, work to fix our roads, ensure our police, fire and rescue have the resources needed to keep us safe and maintain a fiscally responsible budget.

I humbly request that you vote Gaulke on April 2.

KATHERINE GAULKE

Town of Delavan