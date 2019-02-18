To pay for Wisconsin's crumbling road infrastructure, both some Republicans and Stan Milam recently and illogically argued for toll roads instead of a gas tax. Their arguments only work if you ignore important facts. In his Feb. 10 column, Milam claims tolling is a "pure user fee," which can be avoided by using an alternative route. Not only does avoiding a toll take more time and reduce the road income, but surely a gas tax is the ultimate user fee, paid by all road drivers and not just those who can't avoid the tolls.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says regarding tolls, "you can do it on bridges... in an awful lot of places." What he fails to mention is that a collection infrastructure must be built at each of those many places. He also ignores the long-time lag to get federal and other approvals for construction of toll plazas. For a gas tax, the infrastructure is already in place; just change the numbers. You also know exactly what the dollar amount of income will be. With the price of gasoline now near a several year low, the impact of a gas tax will be minimal.

When you buy a car or truck, you expect to pay maintenance costs. The same should apply if you use the roads. Perhaps if we were to call a gas tax a "road maintenance fee," it would be more palatable.

DAVID MURRAY

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse