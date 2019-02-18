To pay for Wisconsin's crumbling road infrastructure, both some Republicans and Stan Milam recently and illogically argued for toll roads instead of a gas tax. Their arguments only work if you ignore important facts. In his Feb. 10 column, Milam claims tolling is a "pure user fee," which can be avoided by using an alternative route. Not only does avoiding a toll take more time and reduce the road income, but surely a gas tax is the ultimate user fee, paid by all road drivers and not just those who can't avoid the tolls.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says regarding tolls, "you can do it on bridges... in an awful lot of places." What he fails to mention is that a collection infrastructure must be built at each of those many places. He also ignores the long-time lag to get federal and other approvals for construction of toll plazas. For a gas tax, the infrastructure is already in place; just change the numbers. You also know exactly what the dollar amount of income will be. With the price of gasoline now near a several year low, the impact of a gas tax will be minimal.

When you buy a car or truck, you expect to pay maintenance costs. The same should apply if you use the roads. Perhaps if we were to call a gas tax a "road maintenance fee," it would be more palatable.

DAVID MURRAY

Janesville