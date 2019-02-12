We do need highway funding, but funding through increased gas tax is totally out of date as electric vehicles and hybrids use no or little fuel. All vehicles need the same services and should pay an equal share to get that service. Any type of assessment in the form of a wheel tax or license fees would be a more realistic way to get funding with a contribution from all users.
LOREN HANSON
Janesville
