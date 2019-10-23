This next election is not about Donald Trump; it's about freedom. A sane person would look at this crucial 2020 election as a choice between sovereignty versus globalism. This government would be taken over by the United Nations. Liberty, sovereignty and God-given rights will give way to total government. U.N. documents, statements and agreements confirm this.

In contrast, we have a campaign where the only platform one side has is to destroy Trump. Donald Trump (like him or not) is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of global government, and if we care at all about our children and future generations, we would fight to keep our republic at any cost, which means re-electing Trump. If anyone but Trump got elected in 2016, we would have been sold out a long time ago.

Most Trump haters don't have a legitimate argument for their anger. They see many others who dislike him, so they join in like the followers of a bully.

Thank God for the silent majority who will not let this republic go softly into the night but who know the end game and that losing is not an option. They know that this is republic and not a democracy, unlike so many who live the lie. Calling the U.S. a democracy is just as big a hoax as global warming. A criminal mind is one that will do whatever it takes to get whatever they want by any means necessary. Sound familiar? Sane people make sane choices.

KIM OLSON

Janesville