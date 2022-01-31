Military historian and professor Victor Davis Hanson laments that conservatives have lost their confidence in the intelligence agencies, military leadership, the media and the criminal justice system and that this lack of confidence will likely be the destruction of our nation.
Conservatives have good reason to lose faith. When the Biden administration pushes democracy as a legitimate form of government, it affects every facet of our nation in a very bad way.
Under a democracy, laws are ignored and so is our Constitution, and it results in the majority getting whatever they want by any means necessary. Historically, democracies always self-destruct.
Our criminal justice systems became a two-tier system between the haves and have-nots. The problem starts at the top with the Supreme Court when they wrongly claimed to be the sole decider of what is constitutional. The Constitution—not the Supreme Court—is the supreme law of the land. Consequently, many decisions have been made by personal opinions.
The media has morphed into the Joseph Goebbels of reporting. It's like they are an actual branch of the Democratic Party.
We need our constitutional republic back where everyone has to conform to our laws and where justice is served appropriately.
Freedoms eventually disappear and tyranny takes over under a democracy. Just remember this: no republic, no liberty, no prosperity. We can lose everything under this vile form of government, and it always fails.