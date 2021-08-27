I'm wearing a mask again. Just when there was a light at the end of the tunnel, I'm wearing a mask again.
New cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing, led by the Delta variant. I'm so angry. I hate this. I've done my bit: I've stayed inside, I've worm my mask, I've gotten my vaccinations, but "anti-vaxxers" are forcing me to do it all again. It's not right.
If they had worn their masks and gotten their vaccines right away, there probably wouldn't even be a delta variant. And I'm not speaking of people who have a legitimate reason not to receive the vaccine (allergies and such).
I believe it's time to stop pussy-footing around and call it like it is: these "anti-vaxxers" are stubborn and misinformed. They are a threat to public health and safety. Lawmakers and governors who follow the former president in this, for fear of losing a primary election, are an equal threat. In my mind, they all have blood on their hands. Every day that goes by without mandatory vaccinations, people die.
For the record, states have the right to mandate vaccinations; doing so does not violate anyone's constitutional rights. In 1905, the Supreme Court upheld a law under which fines were imposed on people refusing to get the smallpox vaccine. The court ruled "Protecting public health was a reasonable use of state power." Mandate vaccines and masks now. Vaccines save lives.