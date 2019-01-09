The Gazette’s comments on City Manager Mark Freitag in the Dec. 30 editorial, "Top five newsmakers of 2018," were so deserving of a person who had done so much for Janesville. Stating his administration has made more improvements in downtown in a SINGLE year than predecessors made in two decades is a fact that is good for the public to be aware of.
Freitag does things for the city the public is not aware of, and he doesn’t seek recognition for it. Having lived in the Fourth Ward for over 30 years, I’ve seen city managers walk the neighborhood. They had an entourage of the press and city dignitaries, and it was done for show. Afterwards, nothing changed.
Freitag walks the Fourth Ward on his lunch time to personally see what needs to be addressed. Freitag walks alone—no entourage, press or dignitaries—and it’s not done for show.
I met him one day on his walk, and he was taking notes about what needed to be looked into. It appears he does this because he’s an on-hands city manager and wants to see first hand the needs of the city he has the responsibility of managing!
BURDETTE ERICKSON
Janesville
