The Jan. 28 editorial by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in The Gazette was a load of hooey. They wish to defend sedition by calling it “free speech."
It is sedition when a president encourages insurrection and rioting at our Capitol. The actions by social media to stomp out rampant lying by the defeated former president were welcomed by the vast majority of Americans. Lying is not protected by the First Amendment.
For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to advance such an idea is an abdication of their responsibility to promote the First Amendment. Just because the lies about the election being rigged were endorsed by Republican leaders gives no credibility to these proven falsehoods. Instead, it identifies them as insurrectionists, traitors and actively participating in sedition. To maintain that such falsehoods deserve to be heard is stupidity.
There was no “assault on speech." Instead, it was adults setting standards of decency. To state that to defeat lies requires “more speech” is utter nonsense. Then there would be just a general cacophony of noise, all of those false allegations about election fraud, (defeated in 60 lawsuits) would be given equal stance with truth.
The Republicans and traitors who espouse these falsehoods need to be held accountable for their transgressions against America.
I will not defend the right of seditious liars. They have none. Just as one is not allowed to yell fire in a theater, it is just as wrong to state a harmful lie and continually repeat it.
RON TORREY
Delavan