It is disgraceful when those who commit war crimes go free and those who expose war crimes are in prison. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange truthfully published content that the American people should know. The founders of our nation put freedom of the press in the First Amendment. Without knowledge of what our government is doing and has done, we can have no real democracy.

According to United Nations special rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, Julian Assange has been subjected to torture in Britain’s Belmarsh prison. Former British diplomat Craig Murray noted the deterioration of his friend Julian Assange in a recent court appearance. Our government is pressuring Britain to extradite Assange. An Australian citizen, Assange did not commit espionage.

It’s bad when a good man is smeared as Assange has been over the years. Hated by many powerful Democrats and Republicans alike, Assange is slowly being killed. Chelsea Manning has been back in prison for months, having refused to testify to a grand jury against Julian Assange.

Journalist Max Blumenthal was recently charged with assault. This supposedly occurred earlier this year at a protest outside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, D.C. This is a political prosecution for Blumenthal’s accurate reporting of our government’s attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Freedom of the press is in a sad state, especially when truth is spoken to power. This bipartisan problem did not begin with the Trump administration.

BERNARD DALSEY

Whitewater