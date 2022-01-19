Jan. 22, 2022, will mark the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision authorizing abortion.
Here’s hoping it’s the last anniversary and the current court overturns Roe this summer, benefiting us in four ways.
First, estimates suggest more than 62 million human fetuses have been destroyed since 1973. Overturning Roe would eliminate abortion in many states, potentially reducing abortions and dramatically saving lives.
Second, no elected official voted to legalize abortion. Despite the immense ethical, theological and medical effects this procedure has had on our culture, it was foisted on the people by circumventing the people.
Two hallmarks of American democracy, debate and compromise, were side-stepped. Overturning Roe would likely kick the issue back to states and their voters, which is only right.
Third, Roe has undermined human potential. It will take a human to discover a cure for cancer, solve climate challenges and step foot on Mars. We need more potential problem-solvers to improve life.
Fourth, and most noticeable today, is the need for more doctors, nurses, pharmacists, police officers, shipyard laborers and truck drivers.
The Centers for Disease Controal and Prevention indicated the 2020 U.S. birthrate was the lowest on record at 1.6 births per woman; the rate needed to replace a generation is 2.1. We will need more workers before the next labor crisis hits.
Overturning Roe will not eliminate all abortions, but doing so should increase birth rates, produce future workers and greater potential for the next generation, which will thank us for being fruitful and multiplying.