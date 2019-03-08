Separation of powers. Articles I, II and III of the Constitution. Power of the purse. Were these concepts missed by our president when he went to the “best schools” money can buy? Was the president absent that day(s) when his teachers were discussing the Constitution?

Was our president ever curious about why our Founding Fathers went to great lengths in dividing our country’s structure into three co-equal branches? Since he contemplated being president for a considerable amount of time, one would think he would have studied these concepts.

I submit that our Founding Fathers were actually thinking of our future leaders and designed our Constitution with someone like Donald Trump in mind. They planned for a potential leader that leans toward authoritarianism. The Founding Fathers planned that someone would come along with selfish motives and financial desires. They hoped the bonds of our Constitution would counter and restrain that force.

We have a paradox. On one hand, I think the Founding Fathers would be proud of their futuristic reasoning some 241 years later. But sadly, I think they would be nervous today in observing the absolute disregard for the “rule of law.” Would people like John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington be concerned with our current president’s misuse of power, his lack of respect for the Constitution and his obvious authoritarian nature? Of course they would.

The big question for all of us in 2019: Can our form of democracy stand for the next two years, or does another constitutional process kick in? Impeachment?

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana