When the U.S. Constitution with its Bill of Rights was ratified in 1788, virtually every firearm could fire only one shot. It took several seconds to reload and fire again. It would be 95 years until semi- and fully automatic firearms would be developed.
In the interim, revolvers and lever- and bolt-action rifles were developed. Their cartridge capacity was usually between five and eight rounds. The semi-automatic shotgun was still years from development.
The reasons the Founders included the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights are many and much debated and discussed. But the fact is the firearms they knew and used were about a century removed from the technology that eventually produced the AR-15, itself a product of the mid-20th century.
So, if the personal right to own and bear firearms is based on an originalist interpretation of the Constitution, it stands to reason that those firearms be based on the technology available in the 18th century.
The Founders might have imagined the revolver, so that refinement and others between 1788 and 1883 would also be included in what should be allowed now for personal use in 2022.
Limiting the capability and capacity of personal firearms should be undertaken now under the Second Amendment’s often-ignored “well-regulated militia” clause. Also limited would be the massacre and mutilation that mass murderers could effect.
Americans would still have the right to own and use guns for hunting, target-shooting and personal protection but not for wholesale slaughter. As a young female shooting enthusiast once said: “If you need more than five shots to hit your target, you need more practice, not more bullets.”
A thought, which probably--and tragically--doesn’t stand prayer.