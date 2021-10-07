The highest and best use of the former GM site in Janesville would be to build an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)/mini-mill which melts scrap metal. Scrap-based EAFs are the cleanest way to make steel.
The former GM site has many advantages for an EAF:
Existing trained industrial workers.
Power station on Delavan Drive that once powered GM, is now sitting unused. This is costing us all money.
With two existing rail lines servicing the property, it would be an important factor in site selection.
Any EAF could utilize the existing slab on the site.
Over 42 shredder plants within a five-state radius that make feed stock could supply the plant with scrap, including one in South Beloit. Any manufacturer within 500 miles would enjoy utilizing a local steel supplier.
More than 2/3 of the steel produced in the U.S. is made via EAF.
U.S. Steel recently announced plans to begin an exploratory site selection process to build a new state-of-the-art mini-mill in the United States with an estimated investment of approximately $3 billion.
In order for an EAF to consider this site, the overlay district that governs the site would need to be removed. Lifting this overlay would allow for huge potential investment in this property and help bring back prosperity to Janesville through hundreds of new jobs and extensive increase of utility revenue such as electricity and water usage.
In my opinion, U.S. Steel would be an ideal candidate for the GM site.