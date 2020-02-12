Democracy dies step by step--slowly and ineffably, so you hardly notice it. First, elect a shady, bombastic leader who promises nice things. Then, approve all he does or doesn’t do as long as your pet issues are addressed. Tell your children to respect the office of president, even if the man is not to be emulated. So what if he hires and fires so many disgruntled people? Tell the kids to stop whining about gun-shooter drills and make teachers protect students by learning to shoot defensively.
If you notice prisons are overflowing, shrug your shoulders. When the press is kept behind barricades by armed police, forget about it. When Congress enables a president to defy it and the Constitution, pretend it’s all a hoax. Listen to the ministers for Popular Enlightenment and Propaganda daily, and whatever you do, stop reading and thinking. The fire will come soon enough.
JEANNE HUEBNER
Delavan