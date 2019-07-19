The July 7 story, “Schools struggle with how to teach about slavery” (Page 12B), deserves a review. “Teaching about slavery is hard," says the Southern Poverty Law Center. After all these years of rising illiteracy, one would hope schools would finally focus on reading in kindergarten, not sex and anger encouragement. In 1948, we only had six weeks of kindergarten in our one-room school, but we knew how to read before the end of six weeks. And we overheard American history as taught to the older grades.

The Underground Railroad had run through our country, so what's so “hard” about the issue? We didn't need slave auction reenactments! The SPLC admits “one would never simulate an Indian massacre or having Jews march into the ovens.” My mother could simplify any “difficult” issue by asking a “dumb question.” Today she might ask, “Would you prefer that your family were still in Africa, with all of its civil wars (blacks massacring blacks)?” If I were them, I'd be glad to be here.

CURTIS DAHLGREN

Jefferson