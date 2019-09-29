The Gazette editors said in Friday's editorial, "Imagine if President Barack Obama had asked the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into Mitt Romney, Obama’s Republican opponent in the 2012 election. How do you think Republicans would have responded?"

If Romney's family had made millions of dollars there and if Mitt had pressured their government to fire the prosecutor looking into it, I doubt the Republicans would have been allowed to ignore it as the Democrat have been allowed by the media to ignore Joe Biden family's Ukrainian-made fortune. So much for that analogy.

It's true the Democrats would not have said what Rep. Bryan Steil said. They would have condemned the Republican-lead House for even suggesting Obama did anything wrong. However, Steil is right. The Democrats have done nothing this year but look for ways to impeach. Nothing else matters to them. Their record this year is clear. Steil simply states the obvious.

So why is the elephant in the room being ignored? Did Vice President Biden get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold aid while in office as he bragged? That's the only quid pro quo in all this. Why doesn't the media, The Gazette included, want to know?

Didn't the Hillary Clinton campaign also seek the aid of a foreign government for dirt on Trump? Why is it bad for Trump to do it but not for Hillary?

Again we see the "victim" isn't a victim. The Democrats' goal is power, and facts mean little in this rush to impeach.

WILLIAM SCHULDT

Janesville