Republicans have for years complained that the post office operates at a deficit (as do many of the other branches of government).
Since the postal “service” is mandated by the Constitution, there are other alternatives besides cutting back on mailboxes, sorting machines or overtime.
Why not just raise the cost of postage by a dime? Seems like spending 65 cents to send a letter anywhere in the country is too simple for the businessman postmaster to come up with, unless there is another intention.
WILLIAM HARTJE
Evansville