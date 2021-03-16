It kind of surprises me how the Washington folks can't seem to conquer how to stop the fiasco we had at the Capitol in 2020.
Make it a law: You only run one term at a time will help a lot. Then he'll be able to take care of business for four years.
It seems the first 1½ years the new one tries to correct what ain't liked and start to accomplish what he's wanting done. The next year and a half visits countries abroad and continues his accomplishments.
Last year a little vacation and starts his reelection process. On one term, he'd do business to end of term.
I can't see where you really have to go to college to figure it out. Members of government have been there way too long to get it accomplished. I'll wait for yours!
RONALD R. PERRY
Janesville